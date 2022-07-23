Phone bills to increase for all Texans in September. Beto blames Abbott for "Texans paying higher bills"

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Image from WikiCommons images

Abbott vetoed bipartisan support for rural phone and internet services. The result? Texans are paying higher bills as he continues to jack up costs across this state. Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke is hitting the campaign trail hard as he attempts to defeat Greg Abbott in the November election for Texas Governor.

Not only is Beto campaigning on the road but also on Twitter as he continues to criticize his Republican opponent.

Today Beto seized on a Dallas Morning News report stating that all Texans would see an increase in their phone bills from September.

The report today stated, "that all Texas phone users are about to contribute to a $210 million fund to pay a backlog of debt owed to rural telephone companies and phone co-ops."

The increase in phone bills will be due to the Universal Service Fund.

Every Texas phone user pays for the Universal Service Fund, which rural telephone companies use to provide phone service to several million Texans who live in remote areas.

In September, the "new rate jumps from 3.3% to a whopping 24%." This means that someone who is paying $2 a month towards the Texas Universal Service Fund will now pay $14 a month or an extra $144 per year.

At a time of rising inflation and soaring energy costs, it's another blow to the wallets of Texans.

