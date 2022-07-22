A Texas college is offering students a class on Harry Styles

Harry Styles Image from WikiCommons images

Fans of pop star Harry Styles will soon be able to take a college class on the British pop star.

This week Texas State University announced a new college history course that will focus on Harry Styles and the culture of celebrity. It will be taught by Louie Dean Valencia, a professor of digital history and presumably a very big Harry Styles fan. Valencia made the announcement on Twitter.

"It's official, official. I'm teaching the world's first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University This is what tenure looks like. Let's gooooo!" Louie Dean Valencia

The post soon went viral and prompted Valencia to tweet, " if nothing else, the fact that this course has gotten so much global attention means maybe I know *something* about how celebrity culture works. I want students to not just learn about contemporary history but hard skills they can use! Like how to manage a social media campaign!"

Valencia did point out that the course wouldn't delve into the private life of Styles but study him “in the way we study the work of Shakespeare, Toni Morrision, Virginia Woolf or any great artist.”

The Texas State University course will count toward graduation requirements for honors studies, world or European history, international or European studies, popular culture studies, and gender and women’s studies.

It isn't the first time a Texas college has run a course based on a pop star.

In 2016, the University of Texas at San Antonio ran an English course titled "Black Women, Beyonce, and Popular Culture." Students undertaking that course had an in-depth semester-long look at the singer's audiovisual project, "Lemonade."

