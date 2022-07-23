Beto criticizes Texas Gov Abbott on gun control

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QH16Z_0goD6YZt00
Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images photo taken by Gage Skidmore

"Texas doesn't have universal background checks. That finally changes when we win." Beto O'Rourke

It was Day 2 for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, on his 49 Day drive across Texas. Today he was in the town of Synder, but once again, in between meetings and rallies, Beto was active on Twitter and attacking his opponent, current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

This time it was over the issue of gun control, one of the key topics being debated by both candidates.

Beto quoted the Editorial Board at the Dallas Morning News, who said, "our background check system is still inadequate. Gun Sales between buyers and one-off private sellers aren't subject to background checks- a loophole that allows criminals to circumvent checks at licensed gun dealers."

This was his second post on gun control of the day, having earlier posted.

"Democrats, Republicans, and independents agree on commonsense steps to reduce gun violence. Now we just need a governor who does too." Beto O'Rourke

Beto also included a quote from the Austin-American Statesman Editorial Board. "If we are to end the gun violence terrorizing our state and nation, we must first admit we can't do it without addressing the root of the problem: the ease with which some can get their hands on weapons capable of killing so many innocent people in so little time."

Beto has already promised to repeal permitless carry and that he doesn't "believe any civilian should own an AR-15 or AK-47."

Readers, do you agree with Beto's proposed gun law reform? Or do you believe the current Gov Abbott policies are the best for Texans?

Please level your comments below.

