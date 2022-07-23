This Tyler entrepreneur has given away millions

Adobe Free Stock Image

This week the University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) announced a $10 million gift courtesy of the Robert M. Rogers Foundation to its School of Medicine to support mental and behavioral health education.

It is the latest gift from one of the true entrepreneurs from Tyler, Texas, who, even after his death, continues to gift millions to organizations in Tyler.

The Tyler entrepreneur

Rogers was the founder, chairman, and chief executive of TCA Cable TV in Tyler. He was a true entrepreneur; he "went from running a movie projector to owning a theater to buying drive-in theaters." And eventually a cable company.

Rogers started his business venture when he bought a movie projector and offered a $1 per carload ticket price to Tyler Junior College students to see the latest movies. Then, realizing there was more of a future in TV than drive-ins, he tried to get a TV station license.

At the time, no television signals reached the rural areas of Texas. So Rogers bought a cable business to rectify this. TCA Cable was a huge success and had over 400,000 subscribers.

Unfortunately, Rogers died in 1997 from cancer, and his estate sold TCA Cable TV to Cox Communications Inc for about $4 billion.

Now some of that wealth is being used to help the community of Tyler

The foundation

" Bob Rogers was a humble, decent, unpretentious man . By definition, humans are imperfect creatures, but Bob was a good man who changed this community and changed it for good! Bob once told us, “you can always make more money, but you can’t make more time.” He would be proud that some of the money he made will touch the future for generations to come." Robyn M. Rogers, Sheryl Rogers Palmer, and Rev. Paul Powell

The Rogers Foundation has been a long-time supporter of UT Tyler, and this latest gift will help establish a scholarship and mental health curriculum in the school of medicine as well as create faculty positions in the school of medicine and school of nursing,

“Transformational is the word that comes to mind when reflecting on this wonderful gift. Medical schools thrive on transformational gifts that can have a real impact on our students, our community and our state. This gift is an opportunity to impact the improvement of mental health across the Northeast Texas region, and The Rogers Foundation Department of Psychiatry is going to be something very special." University of Texas at Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP.

Readers, what do you think of this gift? What other organizations in Tyler would you like to see the Rogers foundation support?

