Would you bet on Beto?

While betting on elections isn't allowed at U.S. sportsbooks, many betting agencies in Europe offer Europeans the opportunity to bet on who will win the November election for Texas Governor.

With less than four months before, Texans will choose between current Texas Gov Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke the agencies all seem to agree that Abbott is nearly unbeatable.

Popular U.K. betting agency William Hill as Abbott at the odds of 1/10 to win the election. This means that placing a winning $1 bet would net you just $1.10.

On the flipside, Beto is at the odds of 6/1. So a $1 winning bet would net you $6.

Although the betting agencies give Beto no chance, the El Paso man is drawing in record-breaking donations as he embarks on a 49-day road trip across Texas.

While betting on politics is illegal in Texas, Beto is open to legalizing sports betting if elected.

“If we were to make legal casino gambling and sports betting in the state of Texas — which as you all know many Texans engage in now, it’s only that those revenues go to other states and to other state governments — we would be able to bring in billions of dollars more." Beto O'Rourke

While Abbott hasn't commented on the prospect of allowing betting, the state’s second-ranking politician, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, is strongly against sports betting.

It is worth noting that legalizing sports betting in Texas would require the state’s constitution to be amended.

