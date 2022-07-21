This beloved San Antonio business is giving away millions

Whenever someone from California tells me how good In-N-Out Burger is, I shut them down and tell them it doesn't compare with Whataburger. It's part of being Texan to support Whataburger over the Californian burger company.

The Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states.

Aside from serving burgers and fries, Whataburger is now giving millions back to the community. The popular San Antonio based business has set up several philanthropic programs to give back.

Helping students

In December 2021, Whataburger launched their Feeding Student Success Scholarship, a "new, $500,000 commitment to help college, university and not-for-profit vocation school students achieve their educational goals."

Each year at least 100 students will receive a $5,000 scholarship for their education costs.

“No student should ever have to worry about where their next meal will come from or question their ability to succeed. Our mission through Whataburger Feeding Student Success is to enable students to focus on their education by eliminating some of the hurdles they may face along the way. Our community’s students are resilient, and it’s our privilege to be a part of their stories as they walk down their paths to bright futures.” Whataburger Community Experience Manager Melba Harris

The first recipients were recently announced, and 120 scholarships for $5,000 were awarded to students. The first year’s scholarships were awarded to Black and other racial minority students.

The Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship fund isn't the only program the restaurant chain runs to assist employees and students.

Family Foundation

The Whataburger Family Foundation was launched in 2003 to provide emergency assistance to Whataburger employees experiencing immediate unforeseen hardships. Since its establishment, it has provided over $9.6 million to Whataburger employees.

This year it also awarded over $1.5 million in scholarship funding to Whataburger employees and their dependents for the spring and fall 2022 semesters.

