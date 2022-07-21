Texas Gov Abbott says, "the cartels have become emboldened and enriched" by Biden

Texas Gov Greg Abbott Image from WikiCommons images

"Operation Lone Star works 24/7 to do the job President Biden refuses to do- secure our southern border and keep America safe." Texas Gov Greg Abbott

The war of words over the Texas/Mexico border continued today as Texas Gov Greg Abbott once again criticized President Joe Biden over his border control.

Operation Lone Star was launched by Gov Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in February 2021 "to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas. The Operation integrates DPS with the Texas National Guard and deploys air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to high threat areas to deny Mexican Cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into Texas."

Ever since the launch of the operation, Abbott has been critical of Biden and his border policy.

According to Abbott, Operation Lone Star has led to 284,000 apprehensions, 17,400 criminal requests, and 14,800 felony charges.

While Abbott continues to criticize Biden, there was an announcement last week by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that Mexico will contribute $1.5 billion toward infrastructure at the southern border to improve processing and security.

Biden also reiterated the results his administration was achieving at the border.

"We've had a major anti-smuggling operation underway since April targeting human smugglers who traffic in people, drugs and weapons. Toward this effort we deployed 1,300 additional personnel, conducted 20,000 disruption operations, and we've made over 3,000 arrests, all since April," President Biden

Meanwhile, Abbott's opponent in the Texas Governor race, Beto O'Rourke, has stated that he "will never use border communities or law enforcement as a political prop."

