Texas Gov Abbott says, "the cartels have become emboldened and enriched" by Biden

"Operation Lone Star works 24/7 to do the job President Biden refuses to do- secure our southern border and keep America safe." Texas Gov Greg Abbott
While Abbott continues to criticize Biden, there was an announcement last week by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that Mexico will contribute $1.5 billion toward infrastructure at the southern border to improve processing and security.
Biden also reiterated the results his administration was achieving at the border.
"We've had a major anti-smuggling operation underway since April targeting human smugglers who traffic in people, drugs and weapons. Toward this effort we deployed 1,300 additional personnel, conducted 20,000 disruption operations, and we've made over 3,000 arrests, all since April," President Biden
Meanwhile, Abbott's opponent in the Texas Governor race, Beto O'Rourke, has stated that he "will never use border communities or law enforcement as a political prop."
