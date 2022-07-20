Latest odds show Donald Trump favorite to win the 2024 Presidential election

Donald Trump Image from WikiCommons images

While betting on elections isn't allowed at U.S. sportsbooks, betting opened up to our northern neighbors this week when DraftKings posted odds on the 2024 race at its sportsbook in Ontario, Canada.

“You don’t get the opportunity to do that in our states. But we’re allowed to do it in Canada. I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time. I think it’s going to write a lot of business. “I had guys call me in the past and tell me they wanted to bet a half million dollars on it. I know there’s a big market for it. It’s one of those things where everybody has got an opinion.” DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello

DraftKings opened up with former U.S. President Donald Trump as the favorite to return to the White House in 2024. Second in line was the man expected to challenge him for the Republican nominee, current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. President Joe Biden was third in the betting line.

If Trump were to win, he would be only the second person to win the presidency for a second time after losing. Grover Cleveland is currently the only President in U.S. history to serve a term, suffer defeat in his reelection bid, and regain the White House four years later.

Interestingly Dwayne Johnson has the tenth best chance of winning according to DraftKings. Perhaps life could imitate art- Johnson plays a fictitious version of himself running for President in the sitcom Young Rock.

Current odds for the 2024 Presidential election are:

Donald Trump +250

Ron DeSantis +300

Joe Biden +550

Mike Pence +1400

Kamala Harris +1400

Nikki Haley +2500

Pete Buttigieg +2500

Gavin Newsom +2500

Michelle Obama +3500

Hillary Clinton +4000

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson +4000

Readers, do you believe Trump will win the 2024 election? Who do you think is best placed on this list to be the next President of the United States.

Please leave your comments below.

It is important to note that Americans cannot bet on U.S. political markets.