Dejounte Murray take aims at San Antonio Spurs on social media

My teenage son was devastated when the San Antonio Spurs traded All-Star Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this month. To him, Murray was the shining light and the person who would take the Spurs back to the NBA Finals, where they belonged.

I explained to him that Coach Pop and the Spurs Front Office had decided to go in a different direction in the upcoming season and had made the tough decision to trade Murray.

After a few weeks, my son had come to terms with the decision, and Murray was still his favorite player.

Until today.

Murray posted on Twitter, "I feel FREE and I feel WANTED...BEST Season Along With Being Happy On The Way I Promise!!!!"

This negative sentiment seemed at odds with his attitude and behavior over the last few seasons, when Murray seemed happy with the Spurs, even after being traded.

Not surprisingly, Spurs fans didn't take to this comment well, and Murray soon deleted the tweet. It seemed over until a few hours later, Murray responded to a fan criticizing him in the comments of his farewell Instagram post to San Antonio.

"The Way That System Set Up You Gone Be Losing For The Next 15 Yrs!!! Problem Bigger Than Basketball." Dejounte Murray

That comment indicates that there may have been more to the trade than was made public. It certainly is scathing criticism from the former backbone of the Spurs lineup.

And it prompted my son to put away his number 5 Spurs jersey, perhaps for good.

Readers and Spurs fans, what do you think? Do you think San Antonio was right to trade Murray? Do you agree with Murray, who says there are big issues with the Spurs at the moment?

Please leave your comments below.