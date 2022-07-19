Students call for UT at Dallas professor to be sacked after homophobic social media posts

Adobe Free Stock Image

"I don’t think homosexuality is wrong. I think it is a medical disorder.” Timothy P. Farage, a professor in University of Texas at Dallas computer science department

Timothy Farage, a professor at the University of Texas at Dallas computer science department, made a controversial post on Twitter on Saturday. In the tweet, which Twitter has since removed for violating its policy, Farage implied that “a cure for homosexuality” could curb monkeypox cases.

When Twitters users reacted to his post, Farage commented that he believed homosexuality was a "medical disorder."

Students at the college want Farage fired over his comments.

“The idea that a cure for homosexuality is something to be researched … is homophobic. It is proven false So, the fact that it was being promoted by a professor at the university I attend was something that just hit like a ton of bricks. It was startling.” Chase Mueller, the president of Pride at University of Texas at Dallas.

People are also taking to Twitter to ensure that the college takes action. Occupy Democrats, the grassroots political organization & news website supporting progressive Democrats, has asked for Twitter users to retweet their post if they believe Farage should be fired. The post has already been shared thousands of times.

The University of Texas at Dallas has now launched an investigation into Farage's tweets.

Readers, what do you think? Should Farage be fired for his homophobic tweets? Or do you believe he has the right to express his views on social media?

Please leave your comments below.