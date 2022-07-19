Beto says "Abbott's extremism" is a cruel and dangerous attack on women

Beto O'Rourke Image from WikiCommons images

"This is Abbott’s extremism, his cruel and dangerous attack on women. It’s time for Texas to have a governor who trusts women to make their own personal, private decisions about what’s best for their own health care, their own future, and their own lives." Beto O'Rourke

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke kicked off his 49-day drive across Texas today in his hometown of El Paso today.

And, as usual, in between rallies and meetings, Beto was on Twitter attacking his opponent in the November election, current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

This time, Beto was commenting on a story shown by CNN this week, with the headline "gut-wrenching." A Texas woman was forced to carry her dead fetus in her womb for two weeks as "new Texas anti-abortion laws have doctors nervous to perform procedures for miscarriages."

This is sure to be a big topic in the lead-up to the election. The latest University of Texas at Austin poll shows most Texan voters think access to abortion should be allowed in some form. 78% of Texans believe abortion should be allowed in some form. Only 15% believe that abortion should never be allowed.

This week a group calling themselves the Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) released a video that went viral, strongly criticizing Abbott and his stance towards women.

Readers, do you agree with Beto and believe that Abbott's policies adversely affect women in Texas? Or do you believe that Abbott is the best candidate for Texas Gov?

