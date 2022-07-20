This 1-year-old from San Antonio is visiting every National Park in the U.S

Journey Castillo Image supplied by the Castillo family

Journey Castillo from San Antonio has seen more of the United States as a one-year-old than many of us have in a lifetime.

Her parents, Valerie and Eric Castillo, set a goal for their daughter to visit all 65 National Parks in the United States before she turned three years old. And the appropriately named Journey is well on her way. She is just twenty-one months old and has already been to 41 National Parks.

The venture is being documented on Instagram, with some great photos of Journey exploring the parks.

The Castillos were worried they would lose their daughter when Valerie began bleeding early in the pregnancy. Relieved when they received good news from their doctor that their baby was doing well, they decided to call her Journey. The Castillos own a tree care company, love arboriculture, and have always been avid hikers, so they decided to include their baby daughter on their hiking adventures.

“When I had her, I just said, we’re going to live like we don’t have anything promised." Valerie Castillo

The first National Park they visited was Pikes National Forest in Colorado, where they climbed the 14,000-foot-tall Pikes Peak with Journey, who was just a few weeks old, strapped to their chest.

“We had people telling us not to do it; the altitude was changing, but we did it. We wanted to experience nature, just pure nature. Something different from here [San Antonio]. So we took her up there to just let her breathe in the air.” Eric Castillo

Readers, what do you think of this adventure? And what National Park would be number one on your list?

