The new MAGA video going viral. Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnbkV_0gkDwK9O00
Adobe Free Stock Image

They say nothing happens in Texas politics, till it does. Till you piss off the Texas Women! And now we are ready to fight! Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Former President Donald Trump made the MAGA acronym famous when he used Make America Great Again as his campaign slogan when running for President in 2016.

And now another group has over social media with MAGA- this time it stands for Mothers Against Greg Abbott.

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC is "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

The group has just released a video highlighting what they believe are the failings of the current Texas Governor. In the first couple of days, the video received over 1.6 million views on Twitter. It has been reshared thousands of times, including today by a popular Twitter account, Rex Chapman, which has over 1.2 million followers.

The video comes at a time when Abbott's opponent in the race for Governor, Democrat Beto O'Rourke, is closing the gap in the polls. Beto is also raising more campaign funds, having broken the Texas politics fundraising record for funds raised from late February through June. O'Rourke's campaign had over 500,000 contributors during this period.

It will be interesting to see what impact the new MAGA video has on the fortunes of the two candidates.

Readers, have you seen the video? What do you think of the video and the Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC?

Please leave your comments below.

