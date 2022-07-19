Beto promises that legalizing marijuana will generate $ 1 billion in state revenue

Adobe Free Stock Image

"We are going to legalize marijuana in Texas while generating nearly $1 billion a year in new revenue and savings." Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke is on the campaign trail to become the 49th Governor of Texas. Beto started his 49-day drive across Texas today in his hometown of El Paso. While he is busy attending events and rallies, he is also finding time to post on Twitter, and today one post has captured a lot of social media attention.

Beto posted that his promise to legalize marijuana in Texas would generate $1 billion a year in new revenue and savings. He then linked to an article in the Texas Tribune outlining the current laws on CBD, hemp, delta-8, and medical marijuana.

"When I’m governor, we will legalize marijuana and expunge the records of those arrested for marijuana possession—and we’ll use the nearly $1 billion in new state revenue and reduced criminal justice costs to invest in public schools and reduce property taxes." Beto'O Rourke

A University of Texas at Tyler survey found that an overwhelmingly bipartisan majority of 83 percent of Texans support medical cannabis legalization. The poll also found that 60 percent were in favor of recreational legalization. It will certainly be a key issue for Texans voting in November.

Currently, nineteen states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana possession. Will Texas be the next to join the list?

Readers, do you agree with Beto that marijuana should be legalized in Texas? Where do you believe the additional $1 billion in state revenue should be directed?

