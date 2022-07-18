Dallas Foundation awards $1.5 million in grants to local organizations

Adobe Free Stock Image

The generosity of the people of Dallas was on display again this week.

The Dallas Foundation announced they had awarded grants totaling almost $1.5 million in support of 54 organizations across Dallas and North Texas. The Dallas Foundation was formed in 1929 when a group of local business leaders established the Dallas Community Trust. Since then, it has awarded over $900 million in grants, thanks to funds donated by people across Dallas.

“Field of Interest Fund Grants allow The Dallas Foundation to make a significant impact across a significant number of Dallas-area nonprofits. Last year we granted to over three dozen organizations, and seeing that ripple effect this past year just reinforces our commitment to a brighter, more equitable city. Because of the generosity of our donors, millions of dollars are being invested into the community to address critical and timely needs, while reinforcing that we are ‘here for good.” Matthew Randazzo, President & CEO of The Dallas Foundation.

Some of the organizations receiving grants included:

Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer

Community Partners of Dallas

Dallas Bethlehem Center

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Dallas Children’s Theater

Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas

Methodist Health System Foundation

Miles of Freedom

Mommies In Need

Refuge for Women North Texas

Senior Citizens of Greater Dallas, Inc.

Shakespeare Dallas

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Inc.

A full list of recipients can be found here. The Dallas Foundation generally offers two funding cycles each year.

Readers, have you ever given to the Dallas Foundation? What organizations in Dallas do you believe they should support?

Please leave your comments below.