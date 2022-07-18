Leading academic rejects job in Texas as it "would not be safe to live there."

Adobe Free Stock Image

"I was recently contacted by a headhunting firm recruiting for an academic position in Texas. I was honest in my response that I would not consider a position on Texas under the current state leadership, because it would not be safe for me or my family to live there." Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs

A leading epidemiologist and academic has gone viral on Twitter today for a post she made criticizing the state of Texas and its current leadership.

Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs is a Professor of Epidemiology at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and the University of Arizona Cancer Center. In her Twitter post today, she says she declined a potential opportunity in Texas as she won't work under the current state leadership.

As her post kickstarted a wave of comments both for and against her post, Dr.Jacobs followed up with another comment.

: I understand that my refusal to consider the position will be unlikely to affect the institution one way or the other. But I also suspect I’m not alone in refusing to move to states that are moving backward. The US is being Balkanized, and it’s going to get worse." Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs

Dr. Jacob's refusal to consider moving to Texas is at odds with the statistics showing a growing trend of people moving to the Lone Star State. As Texas Gov Greg Abbott said, "Texas is the top state for population growth—and is younger and faster growing than the nation! The Lone Star State added 4 million new Texans between 2010 and 2020; almost half of that growth was newborn Texans."

