Beto blames Abbott for Toyota shutdown in San Antonio

Beto O'Rourke Image from WikiCommons images

"Abbott is bad for business. His refusal to fix the grid is driving up prices and causing companies like Toyota to cut production, threatening jobs and worsening the supply chain." Beto O'Rourke

Democrat candidate for Texas Gov Beto O'Rourke has once again hit out at current Texas Gov Greg Abbott over issues with the power grid.

This was following the decision by Toyota to shut down production in San Antonio at 2 pm each day, at least until mid-August, to conserve power. It will also reduce the number of night shifts. The Toyota plant in San Antonio produces the popular Toyota Tundra.

The announcement from Toyota Texas said, " Toyota’s North American plants continue to face intermittent production delays due to supply chain disruptions. To minimize the impact, our teams are working diligently to do everything possible to lessen the inconvenience to our customers and suppliers. As the state of the supply chain remains fluid, we are adjusting and reducing production at TMMTX while also contributing to efforts to conserve energy in Texas.”

Toyota isn't the only company in Texas to wind back on production, with electronics giant Samsung also scaling back to conserve power. It will be interesting to see what effect this has on jobs and if it impacts other areas of the supply chain.

Gov Abbott, usually a prolific poster on Twitter, hasn't posted any comments on this move by Toyota in San Antonio.

With the race for the governor tightening amidst record fundraising by Beto, the issue of the Texas power grid and the effect it has on people continues to be a major issue.

Readers, what are your thoughts on this issue? Do you agree with Beto that Abbott is to blame for the issues with the Texas power grid? Will this sway the way you vote in November?

