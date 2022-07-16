Which are the best ranked schools in Houston?

Adobe Free Stock Image

Yesterday I wrote about the best neighborhoods in Houston, and one factor that affects a neighborhood's ranking is the schools in the area.

So today, I thought we would look at the best public schools in the Houston area.

This is based on a report by Niche, and the ranking is "based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings."

The rankings are updated every year, and many eager people await the results so they can move to neighborhoods with the best-rated schools.

Let's look at the top ten public schools in the Houston area.

1. Carnegie Vanguard High School

This school has the honor of being the highest-ranked public school in Houston and also the fifth best in Texas. It placed 42nd out of all public high schools in the United States. It scored an A+ in Academics, Diversity, Health and Safety, and College Prep.

99% of its students are average or above at reading proficiency levels, and 95% of its students score average or above at math proficiency. In addition, 95% of students at Carnegie Vanguard High School graduated.

Location: 1501 TAFT

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1370

Student-to-teacher ratio: 24 to 1

2. Debakey H.S. for Health Prof

According to state test scores, 99% of students are at least proficient in reading and 95% in math.

Location: 2545 PRESSLER

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1360

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1

3. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Kinder High School is ranked the number two high school for the Arts in Texas.

Location: 790 AUSTIN ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1280

Student-to-teacher ratio: 17 to 1

4. Seven Lakes High School

Seven Lakes High School is the highest-ranked school in Fort Bend County. It is rated A+ for Academics as well as College Prep.

Location: 9251 S FRY RD

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1320

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1

5. Clements High School

Clements is the second highest-ranked school in Fort Bend County. Like Seven Lakes, it is rated A+ for Academics and College Prep.

Location: 4200 ELKINS DR SUGAR LAND

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1350

Student-to-teacher ratio: 19 to 1

6. Obra D. Tompkins High School

Another school in Fort Bend Country makes the list, this time Obra D. Tompkins High School in Katy.

Location: 4400 FALCON LANDING BLVD

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1290

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1

7. Cinco Ranch High School

Cinco Ranch High School received A+ in Academics and also in Diversity.

Location: 6301 S STADIUM LANE

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1280

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1

8. Cypress Ranch High School

Cypress Ranch High School is ranked the 12th best high school for athletes in Texas.

Location: 10700 FRY RD

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1230

Student-to-teacher ratio: 16 to 1

9. Cypress Woods High School

Next is another high school in Cypress, Cypress Woods High School.

Location: 13550 WOODS SPILLANE BLVD

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1220

Student-to-teacher ratio: 16 to 1

10. Memorial High School

Located in the Spring Branch Independent School District, Memorial High School scores A+ in Academics and College Prep.

Location: 935 ECHO LN

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1300

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1

Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Are there any schools missing from this list that you believe should be in the top ten?

Did any of you attend these schools, or do you have children currently attending these Houston schools?

Please leave your comments in the section below.