Which are the best ranked schools in Houston?

Yesterday I wrote about the best neighborhoods in Houston, and one factor that affects a neighborhood's ranking is the schools in the area.
So today, I thought we would look at the best public schools in the Houston area.
This is based on a report by Niche, and the ranking is "based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings."
The rankings are updated every year, and many eager people await the results so they can move to neighborhoods with the best-rated schools.
Let's look at the top ten public schools in the Houston area.
1. Carnegie Vanguard High School
This school has the honor of being the highest-ranked public school in Houston and also the fifth best in Texas. It placed 42nd out of all public high schools in the United States. It scored an A+ in Academics, Diversity, Health and Safety, and College Prep.
99% of its students are average or above at reading proficiency levels, and 95% of its students score average or above at math proficiency. In addition, 95% of students at Carnegie Vanguard High School graduated.
Location: 1501 TAFT
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1370
Student-to-teacher ratio: 24 to 1
2. Debakey H.S. for Health Prof
According to state test scores, 99% of students are at least proficient in reading and 95% in math.
Location: 2545 PRESSLER
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1360
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
3. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Kinder High School is ranked the number two high school for the Arts in Texas.
Location: 790 AUSTIN ST
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1280
Student-to-teacher ratio: 17 to 1
4. Seven Lakes High School
Seven Lakes High School is the highest-ranked school in Fort Bend County. It is rated A+ for Academics as well as College Prep.
Location: 9251 S FRY RD
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1320
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
5. Clements High School
Clements is the second highest-ranked school in Fort Bend County. Like Seven Lakes, it is rated A+ for Academics and College Prep.
Location: 4200 ELKINS DR SUGAR LAND
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1350
Student-to-teacher ratio: 19 to 1
6. Obra D. Tompkins High School
Another school in Fort Bend Country makes the list, this time Obra D. Tompkins High School in Katy.
Location: 4400 FALCON LANDING BLVD
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1290
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
7. Cinco Ranch High School
Cinco Ranch High School received A+ in Academics and also in Diversity.
Location: 6301 S STADIUM LANE
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1280
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
8. Cypress Ranch High School
Cypress Ranch High School is ranked the 12th best high school for athletes in Texas.
Location: 10700 FRY RD
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1230
Student-to-teacher ratio: 16 to 1
9. Cypress Woods High School
Next is another high school in Cypress, Cypress Woods High School.
Location: 13550 WOODS SPILLANE BLVD
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1220
Student-to-teacher ratio: 16 to 1
10. Memorial High School
Located in the Spring Branch Independent School District, Memorial High School scores A+ in Academics and College Prep.
Location: 935 ECHO LN
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1300
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Are there any schools missing from this list that you believe should be in the top ten?
Did any of you attend these schools, or do you have children currently attending these Houston schools?
Please leave your comments in the section below.
