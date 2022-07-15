Which Dallas neighborhood is ranked the best the live in?

Adobe Free Stock Image

Have you wondered which are the best neighborhoods in Dallas to live in?

Well, thanks to the website Niche, you can find out. They have ranked neighborhoods based on the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

In addition, data is polled from the Census, the FBI, and the CDC to come up with a 'liveability score.'

So with that in mind, let us take a look at the top ten best Dallas neighborhoods to live in.

1. Preston Highlands

Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $391,813

Preston Highlands receives an A+ rating for public schools, nightlife, diversity, and families.

Insiders Favorite:

Whenever I have friends from out of state visit Texas, our first pit stop is always BBQ. Perhaps the best BBQ in this neighborhood is Blu's BBQ and BBQ catering.

Blu's BBQ and BBQ Catering: 17630 Preston Rd

2. Campbell Green

Ranking A+

Median House Value: $431,362

Campbell Green received an A+ for families and public safety.

Campbell Green is just west of the University of Texas at Dallas; and is rated the best neighborhood to raise a family in Dallas.

3. Prestonwood

Ranking A+

Median House Value $440,418

Rounding out the top three is Prestonwood, which scores an A+ for families and nightlife. In addition, it is ranked as the 213th best neighborhood in the United States.

The rest of the top ten Dallas neighborhoods

The rest of the top ten Dallas neighborhoods are:

4. Greenland Hills

5. Lakeview Heights

6. Wilshire Heights

7. Moss Farm-Forest Meadow

8. Caruth Terrace

9. White Rock Valley

10. Oaktree

Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Any surprises on this list? Which Dallas neighborhood would you most like to live in and why?

Please leave your comments below.