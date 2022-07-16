Beto says "Abbott’s extremism is killing Texas women."

Ash Jurberg

Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images

"Abbott’s extremism is killing Texas women." Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke was quick to criticize his opponent in the race for Texas Governor today, hitting out at a controversial lawsuit filed today by the Texas AG Ken Paxton.

Paxton filed a lawsuit naming Biden’s health secretary, Xavier Becerra, as its lead defendant in response to federal guidance issued earlier this week. That federal guidance requires doctors to perform abortions for pregnant women who show up in their emergency departments if they believe it is “the stabilizing treatment necessary” in an emergency.

In his lawsuit, Paxton stated, “President Biden is flagrantly disregarding the legislative and democratic process — and flouting the Supreme Court’s ruling before the ink is dry — by having his appointed bureaucrats mandate that hospitals and emergency medicine physicians must perform abortions.”

The lawsuit put Texas in the national spotlight, and Beto attacked the move immediately in a series of posts on Twitter.

"I will always fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future." Beto O'Rourke

It is not surprising to see Beto try to take advantage of this lawsuit. The latest poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows current Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds on to a seven-point lead. The May poll showed 46% of those surveyed supporting Abbott while only 39% supported O'Rourke.

However, the gap appears to be closing in recent weeks, and Beto is seizing any opportunity to criticize Abbott and his administration. Abortion is one topic that seems to be dividing Texans and will undoubtedly affect the way people vote in November.

Readers, do you agree with Beto on this issue? Do you think this lawsuit will sway people's votes in November?

Please leave your comments below.

