Texas AG Paxton defends his decision to sue the Biden administration.

Texas AG Ken Paxton Image from WikiCommons images

"It’s no surprise that the Democrats and the leftwing media are having a meltdown over the pro-life lawsuit I filed today against the Biden Admin." Texas AG Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has defended his decision to sue the Biden administration. The controversial lawsuit was filed naming Biden’s health secretary, Xavier Becerra, as its lead defendant and was in response to federal guidance issued earlier this week.

That federal guidance requires doctors to perform abortions for pregnant women who show up in their emergency departments if they believe it is “the stabilizing treatment necessary” in an emergency.

In his lawsuit, Paxton stated, “President Biden is flagrantly disregarding the legislative and democratic process — and flouting the Supreme Court’s ruling before the ink is dry — by having his appointed bureaucrats mandate that hospitals and emergency medicine physicians must perform abortions.”

Paxton's lawsuit immediately made headlines worldwide, with many media outlets criticizing the move. However, the Texas AG took to Twitter to defend the move.

"The Biden Administration's scheme is illegal. That's why I'm suing. Not to deny pregnant women the ability to receive life-saving treatment. Quite the opposite. I'm suing to defend the laws of the State of Texas, resist Washington Democrats' attempt to trample on us, and protect babies before they're born- and the mothers who give birth to them." Texas AG Ken Paxton

Paxton's Twitter posts were largely critical of the lawsuit, with many disagreeing with Paxton and his reasoning.

This will undoubtedly be an ongoing legal battle, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

