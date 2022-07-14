Houston, TX

Which Houston neighborhood is ranked the best to live in?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHplo_0gg0LR3Y00
Adobe Free Stock Image

A friend of mine was moving to Houston recently and asked for advice on where she should live.

Being a writer and researcher, I told her I would look into this and get back to her. So, a day later, I presented my findings to her, and I thought I would share them with you.

Below are the top ten ranked by Niche and based on the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

In addition, data is polled from the Census, the FBI, and the CDC to develop a 'liveability score.' So, these ratings are based purely on data.

So with that in mind, let us take a look at the top ten best Houston neighborhoods to live in.

1. Cinco Ranch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogxna_0gg0LR3Y00
Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value: $377,200

Cinco Ranch is also ranked the best neighborhood to live in all of Texas and 44th of all neighborhoods in the United States.

Location: Cinco Ranch is about 25 miles west of the Harris County seat of Houston and 10 miles north of Fort Bend County.

Cinco Ranch scores an A+ for families, jobs, and public schools.

2. The Woodlands

Ranking A+

Median House Value $374,800

Woodlands scores an A+ for public schools, families, and jobs.

Location: The Woodlands is located 28 miles north of Houston along Interstate 45, within Montgomery County.

Things to do:

Enjoy a performance from the Houston Symphony Orchestra at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, sometimes called The Woodlands Pavilion.

3. Sugar Land

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZ053_0gg0LR3Y00
Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $337,600

Sugar Land scores an A+ rating for jobs, families, and public schools.

Location: Sugar Land is southwest of Houston. In the south of Sugar Land is the Sugar Land Memorial Park and Brazos River Corridor.

Things to do:

Perhaps the most popular attraction to visit is the Houston Museum of Natural Science. It is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m

4. Nassau Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CN3xu_0gg0LR3Y00
Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $271,500

Nassau Bay scores an A+ for nightlife.

Location: Nassau Bay is located in the Clear Lake Area near Galveston Bay, next to the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center.

Things to do:

No prizes for guessing my recommended place to visit here. NASA's Johnson Space Center is one of the best attractions in the United States. I have been there numerous times, and whenever I get a visitor from out of Texas, I take them along for a visit.

The rest of the top 10 Houston neighborhoods

The following neighborhoods fill out the remainder of the places in the top 10. These include:

5. Spring Valley Village

6. Greatwood

7. New Territory

8. Astrodome Area

9. Washington Avenue Area/Memorial Park

10. Kingwood Area

Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Any surprises on this list? Does your neighborhood feature on this list? Which Houston neighborhood would you most like to live in and why?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Houston# Society# Lifestyle# Finance# Education

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
41076 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Houston, TX

Which are the best ranked schools in Houston?

Yesterday I wrote about the best neighborhoods in Houston, and one factor that affects a neighborhood's ranking is the schools in the area. So today, I thought we would look at the best public schools in the Houston area.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Beto says "Abbott’s extremism is killing Texas women."

"Abbott’s extremism is killing Texas women." Beto O'Rourke. Beto O'Rourke was quick to criticize his opponent in the race for Texas Governor today, hitting out at a controversial lawsuit filed today by the Texas AG Ken Paxton.

Read full story
16 comments
Dallas, TX

Which Dallas neighborhood is ranked the best the live in?

Have you wondered which are the best neighborhoods in Dallas to live in?. Well, thanks to the website Niche, you can find out. They have ranked neighborhoods based on the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas AG Paxton defends his decision to sue the Biden administration.

"It’s no surprise that the Democrats and the leftwing media are having a meltdown over the pro-life lawsuit I filed today against the Biden Admin." Texas AG Ken Paxton. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has defended his decision to sue the Biden administration. The controversial lawsuit was filed naming Biden’s health secretary, Xavier Becerra, as its lead defendant and was in response to federal guidance issued earlier this week.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

The sad demise of one-half of this former San Antonio power couple

Plenty of actors fall from grace, but few have plunged as far as former San Antonio resident Armie Hammer. Hammer grew up in Dallas in a wealthy family- the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He moved to California, where he became one of Hollywood's biggest stars taking roles in “The Social Network,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and Disney’s “Death on the Nile.”

Read full story
8 comments
San Antonio, TX

Generous couple provides $2.1 million gift to Texas A&M San Antonio

When South Texas resident Gloria Lopez passed away last year, seven years after her husband Hector, she left behind a very generous gift. As they had no children, the couple left their entire fortune to the Hector and Gloria López Foundation.

Read full story
Houston, TX

There is an extortion scam threatening Houston restaurants

“Unfortunately, negative feedback about your establishment has been left by us. And will appear in the future, one review a day. We sincerely apologize for our actions, and would not want to harm your business, but we have no further choice. The fact is that we live in India and see no other way to survive.”

Read full story
Austin, TX

Have you been to any of these celebrity owned Austin places?

I have friends who live in Los Angeles who regularly brag about celebrity sightings. They'll boast about bumping into an Academy Award winner at the gym or a global pop star at their local cafe.

Read full story
3 comments
San Antonio, TX

This San Antonio man has given away $150 million. And wants to gift $250 million more.

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from San Antonio, and today's article is no different. This man has given so much to the San Antonio community and promised to give even more over the next decade.

Read full story
19 comments
San Antonio, TX

Is this San Antonio's best beer? The judges at the U.S Beer Open think so.

It was announced today that local San Antonio brewery Second Pitch Brewery Company won two golds at this year's U.S Beer Open. Firstly, yes, there is such a thing as the U.S Beer Open. It was started in 2009 by former Friends Brewing owner and brewmaster Dow Scoggins. It is an international brewing competition that is open to both professional breweries and award-winning home-brewers.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

The haunted railroad tracks of San Antonio. Did you dare to stop there?

I first visited San Antonio almost ten years ago. I had come to visit my girlfriend, and she insisted we visit a disused rail track. Honestly, this didnt sound very interesting at all, so I asked her why on earth it was worth checking out.

Read full story
14 comments
Dallas, TX

This Dallas Cowboys star is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a Dallas Cowboys star who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.

Read full story
20 comments
Temple, TX

This Temple billionaire is giving away millions

Drayton McLane Jr with President George BushImage from WikiCommons images. Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community.

Read full story
48 comments
Houston, TX

Popular Houston brewery to open two new restaurants

There is good news for lovers of Houston brewery Karbach Brewing. The popular brewer has filed to open two new restaurants in Houston. Karbach Brewing was started in 2011 by Chuck Robertson, Ken Goodman, and Eric Warner. The brewery is located at 2032 Karbach Street, in the Spring Branch area of Houston, and the owners decided to name their business after the street,

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

The 10 major donors backing Paxton for Texas Attorney General

Last week, I wrote about the nine biggest donors to Beto O'Rourke's campaign for Texas Governor. As usual, it received a lot of comments from interested readers giving their opinion, so I thought I would look at another candidate running in the 2022 midterms- Ken Paxton. Paxton is running for the position of Attorney General of Texas, a role he has held since January 2015.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

This Chicago man is giving away $130 million

What would you do if you were moving to Florida after living in Chicago for 30 years?. Maybe, throw a party for your friends and family? Well if you are Ken Griffin you decide to award $130 million in gifts to Chicago organizations.

Read full story
84 comments
Dallas, TX

Have you eaten at this haunted Dallas restaurant?

Snuffer's has great burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, there is something a little more unusual that doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in Lower Greenville is different from the rest- it's haunted.

Read full story
3 comments
Plano, TX

Plano woman receives a ticket for using an unborn child as 'second passenger'. What does this mean for Roe v Wade?

I'm sure at some stage; we have all wanted to use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane to get to our destination quicker- even when we have no other passengers in the car. But Plano woman, Bethany Bottone, may have inadvertently sparked another debate on the recent reversal of Roe V Wade after claiming her unborn child was her second passenger. Bottone, who was thirty-four weeks pregnant, was pulled over by police after exiting the HOV lane and given a ticket.

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

New Astronaut Themed Brewery To Open in Houston

Houston, we don't have a problem. At least there are no problems for lovers of craft beers with the announcement that a new astronaut-themed brewery will open in downtown Houston.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy