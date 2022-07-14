Which Houston neighborhood is ranked the best to live in?

Adobe Free Stock Image

A friend of mine was moving to Houston recently and asked for advice on where she should live.

Being a writer and researcher, I told her I would look into this and get back to her. So, a day later, I presented my findings to her, and I thought I would share them with you.

Below are the top ten ranked by Niche and based on the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

In addition, data is polled from the Census, the FBI, and the CDC to develop a 'liveability score.' So, these ratings are based purely on data.

So with that in mind, let us take a look at the top ten best Houston neighborhoods to live in.

1. Cinco Ranch

Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value: $377,200

Cinco Ranch is also ranked the best neighborhood to live in all of Texas and 44th of all neighborhoods in the United States.

Location: Cinco Ranch is about 25 miles west of the Harris County seat of Houston and 10 miles north of Fort Bend County.

Cinco Ranch scores an A+ for families, jobs, and public schools.

2. The Woodlands

Ranking A+

Median House Value $374,800

Woodlands scores an A+ for public schools, families, and jobs.

Location: The Woodlands is located 28 miles north of Houston along Interstate 45, within Montgomery County.

Things to do:

Enjoy a performance from the Houston Symphony Orchestra at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, sometimes called The Woodlands Pavilion.

3. Sugar Land

Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $337,600

Sugar Land scores an A+ rating for jobs, families, and public schools.

Location: Sugar Land is southwest of Houston. In the south of Sugar Land is the Sugar Land Memorial Park and Brazos River Corridor.

Things to do:

Perhaps the most popular attraction to visit is the Houston Museum of Natural Science. It is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m

4. Nassau Bay

Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $271,500

Nassau Bay scores an A+ for nightlife.

Location: Nassau Bay is located in the Clear Lake Area near Galveston Bay, next to the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center.

Things to do:

No prizes for guessing my recommended place to visit here. NASA's Johnson Space Center is one of the best attractions in the United States. I have been there numerous times, and whenever I get a visitor from out of Texas, I take them along for a visit.

The rest of the top 10 Houston neighborhoods

The following neighborhoods fill out the remainder of the places in the top 10. These include:

5. Spring Valley Village

6. Greatwood

7. New Territory

8. Astrodome Area

9. Washington Avenue Area/Memorial Park

10. Kingwood Area

Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Any surprises on this list? Does your neighborhood feature on this list? Which Houston neighborhood would you most like to live in and why?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.