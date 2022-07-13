Have you been to any of these celebrity owned Austin places?

Sandra Bullock Image from WikiCommons images

I have friends who live in Los Angeles who regularly brag about celebrity sightings. They'll boast about bumping into an Academy Award winner at the gym or a global pop star at their local cafe.

Well, Austin is also home to many celebrities. And if you are keen to spot one, perhaps the best way is to visit a cafe or restaurant they own. There are certainly plenty to choose from.

Let's take a look at a few of them.

Sandra Bullock

I recently wrote about Sandra Bullock and her generosity- she has donated millions of dollars to charities. The beloved actress owns two restaurants in Austin and is apparently involved in every menu decision.

Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W 6th St

Bess Bistro, 500 W 6th St

Lance Armstrong

The former cyclist, who was stripped of his record seven Tour De France titles, owns a bike store in Austin- Mellow Johnny's. Within the store is a cafe called Juan Pelota, an interesting name given that pelota is Spanish for ball, and Juan sounds like one. A self-deprecating reference from Lance.

Juan Pelota, 400 Nueces St

Jensen Ackles

I'll admit before heading to the Family Business Beer Company in Dripping Springs; I had never heard of Jensen Ackles. Luckily my wife filled me in on this Dallas-born actor. For those like me not familiar with his work, he won several Daytime Emmys for his work on Days of Our Lives and was the main role on Supernatural.

While I can't vouch for his acting ability, I do think the beers there are pretty good.

Family Business Beer Company, 19510 Hamilton Pool Road

Readers, have you been to any of these venues? Did you spot the celebrity owners?

Please leave your comments below.