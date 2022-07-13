This San Antonio man has given away $150 million. And wants to gift $250 million more.

Adobe Free Stock Image

I have written several on generous people from San Antonio, and today's article is no different. This man has given so much to the San Antonio community and promised to give even more over the next decade.

$250 million, to be exact.

Let's take a look at his story.

The San Antonio entrepreneur

Harvey Najim was born in Springfield, Illinois, in 1940.

He graduated from the University of Wichita with a B.A. in Mathematics in 1964 before serving in the United States Army.

Najim worked for the IBM Corporation for thirteen years, which included time in San Antonio. In 1980 he left IBM to found Star Data Systems in San Antonio. In 1993 Najim renamed the company Sirius Computer Solutions.

Najim grew the company, and in 2006, the company entered into a partnership with Thoma Bravo, a Private Equity Firm. It still has its headquarters in San Antonio and employs over 2,600 people, and Najim has been inducted into the San Antonio Business Hall of Fame.

But most importantly, thanks to the funds Najim earned from the partnership with Thoma Bravo, he could focus on another passion of his- philanthropy.

Philanthropy

In December 2006, Najim founded the Harvey E. Najim Family Foundation using $75 million of his own funds. The Foundation is "aimed at helping children’s charitable organizations in the greater San Antonio area with food, shelter, clothing, medical treatment, special needs, homelessness, and early childhood education."

“For more than thirty years, I have been focused on building and creating a successful business,” said Najim. “This foundation allows me to move from being a successful business leader to becoming a community leader focused on the needs of others.” Harvey Najim

So far, Najim has awarded $156 million in grants and pledges, but if that was enough, he has also pledged another $250 million to the foundation over the next 10 – 15 years.

Organizations he has supported include:

Carver Academy

Respite Care of San Antonio

Brighton School

KIPP Aspire Academy

Hope for the Future

The Children’s Shelter

Morgan’s Wonderland, San Antonio

The biggest focus for Najim is education.

“Every parent should have the right to put their child into the kind of school they want. Low-income families who want their children to go to faith-based schools or charter schools should be able to.” Harvey Najim

Last year, one of his biggest donations was a $5 million gift to the Children's Hospital of San Antonio. This was particularly important as many patients and babies were forced to travel to Houston for medical procedures. This gift will allow them to stay in San Antonio.

Earlier in 2021, he gave $1 million to Child Advocates San Antonio, the largest gift in CASA’s history.

