Is this San Antonio's best beer? The judges at the U.S Beer Open think so.

It's gold for San Antonio!

It was announced today that local San Antonio brewery Second Pitch Brewery Company won two golds at this year's U.S Beer Open.

Firstly, yes, there is such a thing as the U.S Beer Open. It was started in 2009 by former Friends Brewing owner and brewmaster Dow Scoggins. It is an international brewing competition that is open to both professional breweries and award-winning home-brewers.

It is held in June each year, and over 130 styles of beer are judged. (Sounds like a fun job!). The winners of this year's competition were announced today.

Second Pitch Brewing Company won gold in the Bitter category with their Admiral Stradlings Pub Ale and also won gold in California Common with Hometown Lager.

The San Antonio brewers were happy with their wins, following on from their success last year.

"We are celebrating back-to-back GOLD MEDALS for our Hometown Lager at the US Beer Open, just a couple months after a Silver at the World Beer Cup! We are proud of this beer and we are proud of our hometown! This year, we also took home a Silver in American IPA for Meet In The Middle IPA and a Gold in the Bitter category for Admiral Stradling’s Pub Ale!"



Several other Texas breweries won gold medals, and Vallenson's Brewing in Pearland, Texas, made the Top 10 Brewery list nationally.

I know we judge a beer on taste, but I have to admit my favorite category is the Top 10 Beer Names. So often, when I buy beers, if I see a name that is unusual or makes me laugh, I will buy it.

If you are like me and enjoy looking for interesting names, here are the Top 10 Beer Names from this year's competition.

Still Not as Bitter as Your Ex – N.E.W. Ales Brewing

Up Schitt’s Kriek – Lost Province Brewing

It Gose in Your Moutha – Spider Bite Beer Co.

Kolsch Me if You Can – Pilot Brewing

Who’s A Good Beer? – Streetside Brewery

I Need More Cowbelgian – The Common Beer Company

It’s Pronounced “Phrankensteen” IPA – Listermann Brewing

There Gose my Pickle – Cueni Brewing Co.

Tastes Like Flannel – Red Bear Brewing

Julius Squeezer IPA – Elmhurst Brewing Company

To celebrate their win, Second Pitch is offering a six-pack of Hometown Lager and a Hometown Lager shirt for $20. If you want to visit the brewery and taste some of their beers, they are located at 11935 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio.

Readers, have you tried any of the beers from Second Pitch? What do you think is the best San Antonio beer?

