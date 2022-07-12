This Dallas Cowboys star is giving away millions

Dak Prescott Image from WikiCommons images

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community.

Today, I wanted to showcase a Dallas Cowboys star who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.

That Dallas football star is Dak Prescott. So let's take a quick look at his charity.

The Dallas Cowboys star

Rayne Dakota Prescott was born in Louisiana in 1993 and played college football at Mississippi State. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and became the starting quarterback in his rookie season after Tony Romo was injured in the pre-season.

Prescott signed a four-year contract extension with the Cowboys the next day in March last year for $160 million. The deal included a $66 million signing bonus, the highest in NFL history.

While Prescott is well known for his football endeavors, it is also worth highlighting the good he does off the field through his charity and philanthropic work.

Philanthropy

In 2013, Prescott lost his mother to colon cancer, inspiring him to create The Faith Fight Finish Foundation by Dak Prescott.

This foundation "focuses on three main initiatives: cancer research, mental health & suicide prevention, and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

“Losing my mom and watching her fight motivated me. As much as I can raise awareness and educate people on how to get ahead of cancer, showing how to make your adversity your inspiration is probably the most significant goal.It’s about how to face adversity and use it to make you a better person, to think positively and take the better path because of it.” Dak Prescott

Tragedy hit Prescott again in 2020 when he lost his brother to suicide. Mental health is a cause close to Prescott's heart, and he also works with several mental health non-profit organizations. Prescott also has a range of merchandise for sale, with these proceeds going to non-profits.

Outside of the fundraising and charity work he does with his foundation, Prescott also donates to other organizations.

In May 2020, Dak Prescott pledged $1 million toward improving police training in the wake of the death of George Floyd. And when Dallas residents suffered through the winter freeze in February 2021, Prescott stepped in to help. Along with actor Matthew McConaughey, Prescott donated 1,000 meals to homeless people staying at the Dallas Convention Center.

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys nominated Prescott for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for his significant impact on the community through his philanthropy.

Readers, what do you think of the charity work that Prescott does? What other organizations in Dallas do you think he should support?

