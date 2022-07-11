Popular Houston brewery to open two new restaurants

Adobe Free Stock Image

There is good news for lovers of Houston brewery Karbach Brewing. The popular brewer has filed to open two new restaurants in Houston.

Karbach Brewing was started in 2011 by Chuck Robertson, Ken Goodman, and Eric Warner. The brewery is located at 2032 Karbach Street, in the Spring Branch area of Houston, and the owners decided to name their business after the street,

Houston beer drinkers took to the Karbach product, and within two years, the brewer was the second-fastest-growing brewery in the United States.

In 2014, Karbach Brewing spent $15 million to add an on-site restaurant to its brewhouse, and the next year the local brewer was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev. This acquisition provided Karbach Brewing with additional funding and resources, and they are putting this to good use.

Now Karbach is looking to expand its food offering and has made two separate filings to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. They propose renovating 7,500 square feet of retail space to create Karbach Pizzeria and Karbach Deli. These two new offerings would be located at 2021 Mangum Road, directly behind the brewery.

Karbach hasn't released any more details on these two restaurants and how they may differ from their current menu. However, the public records indicate that construction will commence next month, and the new venues will be ready to open in 2023.

Readers, do you like Karbach beer? Have you eaten at their current restaurant? Are you glad to see them expand and open two new restaurants in the future?

