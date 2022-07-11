Houston, TX

New Astronaut Themed Brewery To Open in Houston

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7DKH_0gb09kh500
Adobe Free Stock Image

Houston, we don't have a problem.

At least there are no problems for lovers of craft beers with the announcement that a new astronaut-themed brewery will open in downtown Houston.

Bad Astronaut Brewing Company will open at 1519 Fulton Street in the Hardy Yards neighborhood. The site was formerly a 30,000-square-foot factory warehouse for "Texas Screw Products" and will open in the fall with a tap room and an indoor beer garden. There will also be a wide variety of free games on offer, including corn hole, shuffleboard, and air hockey.

The owners of Bad Astronaut are Chris Fall and Craig “Rocky” Keener, former employees of Houston brewing company Karbach, with Fall the second employee employed at Karbach.

“We are excited to bring Bad Astronaut Brewing Company to the Hardy Yards neighborhood. Our goal is to deliver the highest quality beers and a fun destination for the community.” Craig "Rocky" Keener, Co-founder Bad Astronaut Brewing Company.

The brewery is certainly sticking with the astronaut theme across their social media posts and even has created a fictional character as the 'mascot' for their brewery. He is a "work-shy astronaut who loves the perks of their profession much more than the responsibilities of space travel."

It will be interesting to see how the new brewery is received as there are already many breweries in Houston, including a few in the same neighborhood as the new Bad Astronaut site. For example, Local Group Brewing and Saint Arnold Brewing Company are less than a mile from the location.

Readers, are you keen to check out this new brewery when it opens in the fall? What are your views on the astronaut theme? Do you think there are too many craft breweries in Houston already?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# houston# entertainment# lifestyle# food# beer

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
40517 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Austin, TX

Have you been to any of these celebrity owned Austin places?

I have friends who live in Los Angeles who regularly brag about celebrity sightings. They'll boast about bumping into an Academy Award winner at the gym or a global pop star at their local cafe.

Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

This San Antonio man has given away $150 million. And wants to gift $250 million more.

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from San Antonio, and today's article is no different. This man has given so much to the San Antonio community and promised to give even more over the next decade.

Read full story
5 comments
San Antonio, TX

Is this San Antonio's best beer? The judges at the U.S Beer Open think so.

It was announced today that local San Antonio brewery Second Pitch Brewery Company won two golds at this year's U.S Beer Open. Firstly, yes, there is such a thing as the U.S Beer Open. It was started in 2009 by former Friends Brewing owner and brewmaster Dow Scoggins. It is an international brewing competition that is open to both professional breweries and award-winning home-brewers.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

The haunted railroad tracks of San Antonio. Did you dare to stop there?

I first visited San Antonio almost ten years ago. I had come to visit my girlfriend, and she insisted we visit a disused rail track. Honestly, this didnt sound very interesting at all, so I asked her why on earth it was worth checking out.

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

This Dallas Cowboys star is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a Dallas Cowboys star who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.

Read full story
14 comments
Temple, TX

This Temple billionaire is giving away millions

Drayton McLane Jr with President George BushImage from WikiCommons images. Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community.

Read full story
35 comments
Houston, TX

Popular Houston brewery to open two new restaurants

There is good news for lovers of Houston brewery Karbach Brewing. The popular brewer has filed to open two new restaurants in Houston. Karbach Brewing was started in 2011 by Chuck Robertson, Ken Goodman, and Eric Warner. The brewery is located at 2032 Karbach Street, in the Spring Branch area of Houston, and the owners decided to name their business after the street,

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

The 10 major donors backing Paxton for Texas Attorney General

Last week, I wrote about the nine biggest donors to Beto O'Rourke's campaign for Texas Governor. As usual, it received a lot of comments from interested readers giving their opinion, so I thought I would look at another candidate running in the 2022 midterms- Ken Paxton. Paxton is running for the position of Attorney General of Texas, a role he has held since January 2015.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

This Chicago man is giving away $130 million

What would you do if you were moving to Florida after living in Chicago for 30 years?. Maybe, throw a party for your friends and family? Well if you are Ken Griffin you decide to award $130 million in gifts to Chicago organizations.

Read full story
74 comments
Dallas, TX

Have you eaten at this haunted Dallas restaurant?

Snuffer's has great burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, there is something a little more unusual that doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in Lower Greenville is different from the rest- it's haunted.

Read full story
3 comments
Plano, TX

Plano woman receives a ticket for using an unborn child as 'second passenger'. What does this mean for Roe v Wade?

I'm sure at some stage; we have all wanted to use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane to get to our destination quicker- even when we have no other passengers in the car. But Plano woman, Bethany Bottone, may have inadvertently sparked another debate on the recent reversal of Roe V Wade after claiming her unborn child was her second passenger. Bottone, who was thirty-four weeks pregnant, was pulled over by police after exiting the HOV lane and given a ticket.

Read full story
5 comments
San Antonio, TX

Which San Antonio neighborhood is ranked the best to live in?

I visit Alamo Heights often. I go to a gym there and often enjoy a coffee after a workout. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live if I could afford it.

Read full story
7 comments
Houston, TX

The Houston man who lost 300 pounds to try and save his father’s life

Lots of people try to lose weight. Many of them for health reasons. Houston man Colton Lowe lost weight to improve his health, but it didn't just improve his health- it could also improve his father's.

Read full story
2 comments
Laredo, TX

This Laredo man is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a man from Laredo who has been extremely generous in what he does to help the city of Laredo and its residents.

Read full story
15 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas has the third biggest jobs growth in the United States

There was some good news released recently for Dallas job seekers by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The annual report found that an additional 294,700 jobs were added in the Dallas-Fort Worth area between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. This was almost three times more than the average annual job growth that occurred prior to the COVID pandemic.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys criticized for controversial new partnership

The Dallas Cowboys and billionaire owner Jerry Jones are facing criticism over a new deal announced this week. The partnership deal is with Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), which was founded in 2014 by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.

Read full story
377 comments
Texas State

Beto promises as Texas governor he would lower household bills

"We're paying an average of $45 more per month on our energy bills for decades to come because Abbott put the profits of his price gouging donors ahead of the people of Texas." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

These are the 7 highest paid City of Houston employees

Earlier this week, I wrote an article listing the highest-paid state employees in Texas. It received many comments, so today, I thought we could look at the city of Houston and which city employees are paid the most.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy