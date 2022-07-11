New Astronaut Themed Brewery To Open in Houston

Adobe Free Stock Image

Houston, we don't have a problem.

At least there are no problems for lovers of craft beers with the announcement that a new astronaut-themed brewery will open in downtown Houston.

Bad Astronaut Brewing Company will open at 1519 Fulton Street in the Hardy Yards neighborhood. The site was formerly a 30,000-square-foot factory warehouse for "Texas Screw Products" and will open in the fall with a tap room and an indoor beer garden. There will also be a wide variety of free games on offer, including corn hole, shuffleboard, and air hockey.

The owners of Bad Astronaut are Chris Fall and Craig “Rocky” Keener, former employees of Houston brewing company Karbach, with Fall the second employee employed at Karbach.

“We are excited to bring Bad Astronaut Brewing Company to the Hardy Yards neighborhood. Our goal is to deliver the highest quality beers and a fun destination for the community.” Craig "Rocky" Keener, Co-founder Bad Astronaut Brewing Company.

The brewery is certainly sticking with the astronaut theme across their social media posts and even has created a fictional character as the 'mascot' for their brewery. He is a "work-shy astronaut who loves the perks of their profession much more than the responsibilities of space travel."

It will be interesting to see how the new brewery is received as there are already many breweries in Houston, including a few in the same neighborhood as the new Bad Astronaut site. For example, Local Group Brewing and Saint Arnold Brewing Company are less than a mile from the location.

