Which San Antonio neighborhood is ranked the best to live in?

Adobe Free Stock Image

I visit Alamo Heights often. I go to a gym there and often enjoy a coffee after a workout. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live if I could afford it.

So I wasn't surprised to see it ranked as the number one San Antonio neighborhood to live in. The rankings were done by the website Niche and based on the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

In addition, data is polled from the Census, the FBI, and the CDC to develop a 'liveability score.' It is based on data.

So with that in mind, let us take a look at the Top 9 best San Antonio neighborhoods to live in.

1. Alamo Heights

Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value: $628,818

Ranked Number 72 in all neighborhoods in the United States

Located just north of the San Antonio Zoo, Alamo Heights is the number one neighborhood in San Antonio. Alamo Heights also boasts a good safety record with highly-rated schools and close proximity to much of San Antonio.

Insiders Favorite:

Energy X Fitness. Once you try indoor rowing as a workout activity, you will be hooked. Located at 5162 Broadway St. My post-workout coffee is always at Merit Coffee, located at 5903 Broadway.

2. Olmos Park

Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $684,500

Burglary Rate: Burglary 160.5 per 100,000 residents. The national average is 500.1

Ranked second among the best San Antonio neighborhoods to live in is Olmos Park, located to the west of Alamo Heights and adjacent to the Olmos Basin.

Insiders Favorite:

I have written about Panchito's- one of my favorite Tex-Mex places in San Antonio- I love their margaritas. It is located at 4100 McCullough.

I should also give a shout-out to the delightfully named Olmos Perk cafe- where I have had many a coffee. Yes, coffee is very important for me in assessing a location.

Olmos Perk is located at 5223 McCullough Ave.

3. Terrell Hills

Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $616,126

Terrell Hills comes in third on the San Antonio liveability index. Located next to Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills has many good bars, restaurants, and coffee shops. It is also ranked the b est neighborhood to buy a house in San Antonio .

Insiders Favorite:

Twin Sisters Bakery and Cafe. This quirky cafe has been serving locals for forty years and has a great breakfast menu. Located at 6322 N New Braunfels Ave

The rest of the top 10 San Antonio neighborhoods

The following neighborhoods fill out the remainder of the places in the top 10. These include:

4. Shavano Park

5. Garden Ridge

6. Castle Hills

7. Timberwood Park

8. Fair Oaks Ranch

9. Hollywood Park

10. Windcrest

Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Any surprises on this list? Does your neighborhood feature on this list? Which San Antonio neighborhood would you most like to live in and why?

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.