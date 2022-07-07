These are the 7 highest paid City of Houston employees

Adobe Free Stock Image

Earlier this week, I wrote an article listing the highest-paid state employees in Texas. It received many comments, so today, I thought we could look at the city of Houston and which city employees are paid the most.

The data on salaries was obtained by the Houston Chronicle, which filed a public information request. Let's take a look at the seven highest-paid City of Houston employees.

The seven highest-paid City of Houston employees

The highest-paid City of Houston employee is City Attorney Arturo Michel. He earned a whopping $309,000 last year. Arturo returned to the position of City Attorney for the City of Houston in December 2020, having previously been in the role from 2004 to 2010.

In second place, with an annual salary of $288,400, is the Chief of Police of the Houston Police Department, Troy Finner. He has served the City of Houston for 32 years.

Next on the list is Carol Haddock, the Director of Houston Public Works. Haddock's salary is $283,250 per year. Mario Diaz, the Aviation Director of the Houston Airport System, earns the same salary as Haddock.

The rest of the list includes:

David Persse, Chief Medical Officer for the City of Houston. An annual salary of $276,256.

Matthew Slinkard, Deputy Executive Assistant Chief of Police. An annual salary of $240,000.

Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston. His annual salary is $236,189.

Readers, what do you think of these salaries? Do you believe Houston city employees are paid too much or that they deserve these high wages? Do you agree that they should be available to the public to view?

Please leave your comments below.