Beto promises as Texas governor he would lower household bills

"We're paying an average of $45 more per month on our energy bills for decades to come because Abbott put the profits of his price gouging donors ahead of the people of Texas." Beto O'Rourke

With current Texas Gov Greg Abbott having a big lead in the polls, his Democrat opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has a big challenge on his hands if he wants to become the next Governor of Texas.

One issue he is challenging Abbott on is the cost of energy.

We all remember the disaster that occurred in February last year when the power grid failed, resulting in more than 700 deaths and causing over $300 billion in economic damages. O'Rourke continues to highlight not just the incident that occurred last year but the ongoing higher energy costs he believes are due to Abbott.

O'Rourke claims that due to large campaign checks from energy companies, Abbott is allowing those companies to price gouge Texan customers- to the tune of $45 per month. His post on Twitter on the subject gathered hundreds of comments, many from angry Texans complaining about their higher energy bills.

Recently, O'Rourke outlined his plan to fix the grid and lower energy bills for Texans, and it continues to be an important campaign topic. However, whether it will be enough to persuade voters in November remains to be seen.

