This Fort Worth man is giving away millions

Adobe Free Stock Image

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community.

Today, I wanted to showcase a man from Fort Worth who has been extremely generous in what he does to help the city of Fort Worth and its residents.

The Fort Worth billionaire

Robert Bass was born in 1948 in Fort Worth.

When he was just eleven, Robert inherited $2.8 million from his oil tycoon uncle Sid Richardson, one of Fort Worth's richest businessmen.

He has used those funds to create a wealth of his own. In 1985 he founded Robert M. Bass Group as his personal investment company, and the following year he founded the Oak Capital Group, a private equity group. Oak Hill has since made over $12 billion in investments.

Bass has a net worth of $5.1 billion, allowing him to make some sizable donations.

Philanthropy

Robert's parents, Perry Richardson and Nancy Lee Bass were both philanthropists, and this spirit of giving was passed on to Robert.

In 1985, with his wife Anne, Robert created the Anne T. and Robert M Bass Foundation. The foundation funds health, education, and performing arts programs, mostly in the Fort Worth area.

They have made many donations; some of them include:

$30 million to the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2005

$50 million to Duke University in 2013 to support Bass Connections, an initiative to encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration and studies

$13 million to fund the renovation of Yale's Cross Campus Library,

On a local level in Fort Worth, they have contributed to the following organizations.

$50,000 to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

$4.5 million to Texas Ballet Theater in Fort Worth

Large donations to the Presbyterian Night Shelter, the Boys and Girls Clubs in Fort Worth, Brite Divinity School, Middlesex School, Trinity Valley School, the Salvation Army, the Women's Center of Tarrant County, and many more.

Robert Bass was very fortunate to be born into a wealthy family and inherit a few million dollars when he was young, but he is committed to helping those less fortunate.

Readers, what do you think of the philanthropic work of Robert Bass? What other organizations in Fort Worth do you think he should support?

Please leave your comments below.