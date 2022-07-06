Have you been to the most haunted bar in Houston?

Adobe Free Stock Image

I just finished watching a horror movie with my children and was feeling a bit nervous.

I'm big enough to admit that there were some truly terrifying parts when I jumped out of my skin. One of my sons turned to me and said, "relax, dad, there are no such things as ghosts!"

Having been to La Carafe, the most haunted bar in Houston, I am not so sure.

Houston's haunted bar

La Carafe is located in the downtown Market Square district and is said to be Houston's oldest continuously-operating establishment. The bar was built in 1847, and Sam Houston spent some time in the bar.

With such a long history, it's no surprise that there are tales of ghosts and unexplained occurrences in the bar. There have been reports from customers of a woman dressed in gauze trying to push them down the stairs, cash registers randomly opening, and bottles falling off shelves. In addition, some bartenders have said they have heard the sound of a young child playing with a ball upstairs.

The low lighting and old wax candles make for a haunting atmosphere.

Perhaps the creepiest ghostly resident is a former bartender named Carl, who can be heard calling for the last drinks on some nights.

The building is so old that it is listed on the National Register for Historic Places. Perhaps it should be listed on the National Register for Haunted Places.

For those brave enough to visit, La Carafe is located at 813 Congress St in Houston.

Readers, have you been to this bar? If so, did you experience any unusual activity?

Please leave your comments below.