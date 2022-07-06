Buried in a Ferrari. Is this San Antonio's strangest grave?

Adobe Free Stock Image

Amongst all the graves in the San Antonio Masonic Cemetery, one is very different from the others.

A simple stone marks Sandra West's grave, but what is beneath the surface is bizarre. West, a socialite from Beverley Hills, was buried in a blue Ferrari, a 1964 330 America model.

How did someone from Beverley Hills end up buried in a Ferrari in San Antonio?

Let's take a quick look.

The socialite

Sandra West was born in 1939 in Beverly Hills, California.

She was known as a socialite- I guess if she were alive now, she might have become an influencer. In the 60s, she married Texas oil magnate Ike West. Thanks to his enormous wealth, she could live the high life, including owning at least three Ferraris. When Ike West died in 1964, Sandra West inherited his fortune.

Sandra had an obsession with Egyptology and the practice of ancient Egyptians being buried with their possessions. And so she told her brother-in-law- Sol West - who was her lover before she married Ike, her unique burial request. She was to be dressed in a white nightgown, placed in the front seat of her 1964 Ferrari and buried next to her husband in San Antonio.

Early death and a public funeral

Sadly her burial wish came to fruition sooner than she had planned.

In 1977, aged just 38, Sandra West died. The cause of her death was thought to be either injuries sustained from a car accident or an overdose of prescription pills. Sandra was initially buried in a temporary grave in California before being placed in the Ferrari, loaded into a large wooden box, and driven to San Antonio on the back of a semi.

The Ferrari's curious case garnered much media attention, and spectators clamored to attend her San Antonio funeral. A twenty-foot grave was dug, and the Ferrari with West in the driver's seat was lowered into it. The grave was then filled with cement to prevent any industrious thieves from attempting to retrieve the car.

It certainly is one of the strangest burials in San Antonio history.

West's grave can be found at the Alamo Masonic Cemetery, 800 Center St, San Antonio.

