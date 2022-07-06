This Austin music legend is giving away millions

Willie Nelson Image from WikiCommons images

That Austin music legend is Willie Nelson. Let's take a quick look at his charity.

The Austin music legend

Willie Nelson was born in 1933 in the small town of Abbott, 25 miles north of Waco.

He grew up poor, picking cotton as a young child. Nelson learned guitar from the age of ix and began singing at the Abbott Methodist Church. He joined his first band, appropriately named the Texans, when he was in high school. After school, he had a short stint in the US Army before attending Baylor for two years, before dropping out to pursue a career in music.

He has since become one of the all-time music legends, nominated for 53 Grammy awards and winning 10. Nelson is, of course, synonymous with Austin, with a bronze statue of Nelson on Willie Nelson Boulevard (formerly known as W 2nd).

In addition to his music, Nelson should be celebrated for his charity and philanthropy.

Philanthropy

Nelson has a long list of charity and philanthropic work.

Perhaps his most notable is Farm Aid.

He co-founded Farm Aid with fellow musicians John Mellencamp and Neil Young in 1985 to raise money for family farmers. It launched with a benefit concert that raised over $7 million. In the ensuing years, it has raised over $64 million.

And it's not just his money that Nelson has invested in Farm Aid. He brought farmers to testify before Congress, which led to the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987 to help save family farms from foreclosure.

After 30 years, we are still here, you're still here, and together we're still fighting for the farmers. The fight ain't over yet but we're gaining on those suckers, so stay with us." Willie Nelson

Other notable donations that Nelson has made include

$120,000 was donated from an Austin concert—to residents after a fertilizer plant exploded in West, Texas.

In 2006 he saved the Abbott Methodist Church from demolition by purchasing it.

Has performed numerous benefits in Austin to raise money for relief efforts. This includes the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and the 2011 concert for victims of wildfires in Central Texas that raised $500,000.

When the COVID pandemic hit, Nelson was one of the first musicians to support the Music Cares relief efforts.

Nelson supports a wide range of organizations, including Feeding America, Red Cross, United Way, the Society for Animal Protective Legislation, and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, which cares for patients in 44 states.

While Nelson has won ten Grammys for his music, he has also been recognized by the Grammys for his charity work.

