Popular South African restaurant to open two locations in Houston

I'll admit I was excited when I saw the recent news release from Nando's.

The popular South African restaurant operates in twenty-four countries around the world, and when I travel, I long to taste the spicy flame-grilled chicken smothered in peri-peri sauce. My mouth is drooling just typing that sentence. But despite opening in Washington DC in 2008, the restaurant chain had yet to make it to Texas.

Until now, that is.

Nando's jas just announced that it will open its first two locations in Texas, both in Houston, in the spring of 2023.

The first will be its Texas flagship restaurant loved on the southeast corner of Post Oak Boulevard and San Felipe in Post Oak Plaza. In addition, this location will feature the world’s largest collection of original South African contemporary art.

The second location will be at Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch.

“There’s a palate (for South African food) in Houston. There’s a great population density, and it’s a hub for future expansion in the states. It was almost a no-brainer.” Sepanta Bagherpour, the chief brand officer of Nando’s North America

For those who can't wait until 2023, you can still sample the famous peri peri sauce. Made from the African Bird’s Eye chile and sourced from farmers in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and South Africa, the sauce can be purchased from Walmart, HEB, Central Market, and Whole Foods.

Readers, have you eaten at Nando's before? Are you looking forward to the new stores opening in the Houston area?

