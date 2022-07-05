Country music star visits Uvalde victim in San Antonio hospital

Adobe Free Stock Image

When staff from the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio contacted country music star Kevin Fowler to request a visit, Fowler didn't hesitate to answer yes.

Fowler, who is currently touring Texas, stopped by the hospital to check up on some of his fans, including Mayah Zamora, who was seriously injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde in May.

Mayah was due to see Fowler in concert the weekend after the tragic shooting.

The Texan country artist shared a heartwarming picture on his Facebook account of himself with Maya. The post has received hundreds of likes and comments praising the singer for taking the time from his busy schedule to make a pit stop at the San Antonio hospital, where Mayah is still recovering from gunshot wounds.

An emotional Fowler wrote:

I have to tell y’all about the most amazing little girl I met yesterday!

We got a call last week from some of the staff at University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio. They told us about one of their patients, Mayah Zamora.

Mayah was seriously injured in the Uvalde school shooting. She is in the hospital recovering from multiple bullet wounds. They told us that she’s a big KF fan and her family had planned to come see us play this weekend before the shooting occurred. She was very sad that they couldn’t attend the show. The hospital staff asked if there was any way we could come by and surprise her.

What an amazing experience it was meeting this sweet little girl! She’s way braver than I could ever be. This whole experience really hit home with me. I have three daughters and I can’t imagine one of my babies going through this. Her parents, Christina and Ruben Zamora are absolute angels and by her side nonstop.

Fowler also shared a link to a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Mayah and her family. They are seeking to raise $100,000.

