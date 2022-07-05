These are the 7 highest paid City of San Antonio employees

Adobe Free Stock Image

Yesterday I wrote an article listing the highest-paid state employees in Texas. It received many comments, so today, I thought we could look at the city of San Antonio and which city employees are paid the most.

These figures have been obtained here, with the data sourced from the city's finance department for the 2020 fiscal year. The rankings have been determined solely using base pay and exclude items such as leave payout, arbitration, overtime, or additional benefits.

Why exclude those items?

Well, if you include them, then the highest-paid city of San Antonio employee is police lieutenant Lee Rakun. Of course, Rakun is a controversial figure in San Antonio as he has been fired seven times and has faced charges of aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder.

Rakun received $447,027 from the city, largely stemming from a leave payout, arbitration, and settlements with the city.

In total, there were 13,394 employees on the city of San Antonio payroll, earning $842 million in wages. Let's look at the seven highest-paid of those.

The top seven highest-paid City of San Antonio employees

Once Rakun is removed from the list, the highest-paid city of San Antonio employee is City Manager Erik Walsh. His base pay was $440,620, just ahead of Assistant Police Chief Anthony Trevino, who earned $420,317.

Filling in the next five positions were:

Andrew Segovia, City Attorney, with a salary of $401,487.

Maria Villagomez, Deputy City Manager, with a salary of $342,205.

Michael Despres, Police Lieutenant with a salary of $339,156.

Jeff Humphrey, Deputy Chief, had a salary of $336,278.

They earn far more than San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg. His salary was $97,513, although he isn't in the position for money.

I think it goes without saying that everyone up here takes on this job willingly, knowing exactly what we’re getting into. And the beauty of this job is you never have to wake up in the morning thinking that you’re going to work for the money.” Ron Nirenberg

Readers, what do you think of these salaries? Do you believe San Antonio city employees are paid too much or that they deserve these high wages?

