Houston, TX

This Houston neighborhood is the most generous in the United States

We all know people in Houston are generous. Recently, I have been highlighting business leaders, entrepreneurs, and billionaires who have been donating generously to the community.

But it is not just the ultra-wealthy who donate- many regular people in Houston give when they can. Even if it is just five dollars, it all adds up.

A popular way to support people in need is via the GoFundMe website. Since 2010, the GoFundMe community has raised $15 billion. Each year the website releases its Giving Report, highlighting where people donated and the cities that gave the most.

Coming in first place as the most generous city in the United States was Spring, in Harris County. This was based on cities with more than 50,000 people and donations per capita.

Many tragedies occurred in Houston last year, and the people of Spring were quick to assist. In February, many Texas residents faced power outages when there were record low temperatures. Almost $10 million was raised for those affected.

And again, in November, people across Houston offered support in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston. There were many fundraisers to show support to the families of the people who lost their lives and those who were injured.

Spring was the only city or neighborhood in Texas that featured in the top ten most generous cities on the Giving Report.

Readers, what do you think of this news? Do you agree that people in Spring are generous? Are you glad to see Spring first in the United States for giving?

Please leave your comments below.

