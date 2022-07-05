Latest polls show clear favorites in Texas midterms

Image from WikiCommons images

With just four months to go until the election for Texas Governor, the latest polls show that it is a one-horse race.

The latest analysis from the website 538 shows that current Texas Gov Greg Abbott will easily win reelection over his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke. Their mode ran 40,000 simulations of the Texas Governor election and found that Abbott won 97% of the time.

In summary, they state that Abbott is clearly favored to win Texas's election for governor.

Other races in the Texas elections are closer.

In the election for Texas's 28th congressional district, Democrat incumbent Henry Cuellar is slightly favored to beat his opponent, Casey Garcia. 538 predicted a 60% likelihood of Cuellar winning the 28th district.

Texas's 15th district is being fought out between Republican Monica De La Cruz and Democrat Micelle Vallejo. In this battle, 538 gives De La Cruz a 65% chance of winning.

Nationally, 538 predicts that the Republicans have an 87% chance to win the House.

Things do not look good for Democrats in the House. Even if Democrats were to win all the races currently designated as toss-ups, plus hold on to all the seats they're favored to win, they would still wind up short of the number they need for a majority.

The battle for the Senate is a much tighter race, as the "Republicans have selected weaker candidates in a few key races." 538 believes that the Republicans have a 55% chance of winning the Senate.

Readers, what do you think of these polls? Do you think there is any chance that Beto O'Rourke can become the Governor of Texas?

Please leave your comments below.