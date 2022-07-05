Harris County judge wins prestigous award

Lina Hidalgo Image from WikiCommons images

To celebrate July 4, the Carnegie Corporation of New York announced its annual list of Great Immigrants.

This list honors naturalized citizens "whose contributions and actions have enriched and strengthened our society and our democracy." Since 2006, the list has been created to celebrate these individuals; in 2022, 34 people were recognized.

And on that list was Harris Country judge Lina Hildago.

The Harris Country judge

Hidalgo was born in Bogota. Colombia in 1991 and moved to Houston when she was fifteen years old.

She became a US citizen in 2013, the same year she graduated from Stanford with a degree in political science.

In November 2018, Hidalgo became the first woman elected as judge and chief executive of Harris County, serving on the governing Commissioners Court; she was also the first Latina to be elected to this office.

Hidalgo has been credited with making voting easier and fostering more inclusive public meetings and policymaking.

Upon receiving the award, Hidalgo tweeted,

"Honored to be named a 2022 Carnegie “Great Immigrant, Great American” among incredible leaders. Honorees include Nobel Prize laureates, leaders in sports, and our own @mebottazzi. . Thank you @CarnegieCorp for recognizing immigrants' strength, fighting spirit, and love of country."

Another Texan to be recognized is Maria Elena Bottazzi. Born in Italy, she is Associate Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and Distinguished Professor of Biology at Baylor University.

Readers, are you proud of what Hidalgo has achieved for Harris County? Who else from Harris County would you like to see recognized?

Please leave your comments below.