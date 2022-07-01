Houston, TX

Lady Gaga offering $50,000 grants to Houston organizations

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1eqe_0gRfheZg00
Lady GagaImage from WikiCommons images

Lady Gaga is coming to Houston on September 13 to perform at Minute Maid Park, but it's not just the people attending the concert that will benefit from her visiting Houston.

This week Lady Gaga announced that she was looking for applications for her Kindness in Community Fund. The fund is a $1 million commitment to fund free, accessible, community-informed mental health support for youth. The applications are available to organizations based in any of the cities she is visiting on her Chromatica Ball tour, including Houston.

The Kindness in Community is an initiative of the Born This Way Foundation, which was co-founded and is led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta. It "supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world. Through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health."

Any organization focused on mental wellness and informed and/or led by young people can apply for a grant ranging from $25,000 to $50,000. In total, $1 million will be awarded by the foundation.

The deadline to apply for the grants is July 8. For more information on the application process, please visit the Born This Way Foundation website.

Readers, what do you think of this initiative from Lady Gaga? Will you be attending her Houston concert in September? What mental health organizations in Houston do you think she should support?

Please leave your comments below.

