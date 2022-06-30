The richest person in San Antonio is giving away millions

Adobe Free Stock Image

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are giving back to the community. I like sharing positive stories with readers, and they like to read good news.

Today, I wanted to highlight the charitable efforts of the richest person in San Antonio-Christopher “Kit” Goldsbury.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The richest person in San Antonio

Goldsbury has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Goldsbury started working at Pace Foods, a salsa maker, in 1969. His first position was on the assembly line. By 1977, he was president of the company.

In 1994 he sold Pace Foods to Campbell Soup for $1.12 billion.

Goldsbury now runs Silver Ventures, which is backing the revitalization of the downtown Pearl Brewery neighborhood.

Philanthropy

The richest man in San Antonio has given back to the city through many years of donations.

He established the Goldsbury Foundation to "proactively impact the lives of young people in our community through catalytic giving."

Goldsbury has made several major donations.

In 2007 he gave $35 million to the Culinary Institute of America to build a campus at the Pearl Brewery development. While in 2013, Goldsbury gifted $20 million to the new Children’s Hospital of San Antonio. This followed an earlier donation of $5 million to house dozens of pediatric specialty clinics downtown on the Santa Rosa campus.

Unlike many other philanthropists, Goldsbury shuns the spotlight- he wasn't even present at the press announcement for the donation to the Children's Hospital of San Antonio. In fact, he has made many more generous donations that aren't reported on.

Readers, what do you think of Goldsbury's donations? What other organizations in San Antonio do you think he should support?

Please leave your comments below.