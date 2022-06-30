Was Biden to blame for the San Antonio migrant deaths? Gov Abbott thinks so

Image from WikiCommons images

It has been a truly tragic week in San Antonio and Texas this week.

On Monday, 53 migrants died in an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio. My phone was constantly beeping as friends and family across San Antonio discussed this event. We were all asking why and how it could happen.

Today, Texas Gov Greg Abbott was adamant about who should be blamed for this tragedy- President Joe Biden.

“Because of the way that the Biden administration is not enforcing immigration laws, it’s attracting people and enticing people to make this very dangerous trek and lose their lives.” Texas Gov Greg Abbott

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were 240,000 unauthorized southern border crossings. This is the highest in twenty years, with a 30% increase from last year.

This afternoon, Abbott announced plans to increase security at the Texas/Mexico border.

At a press conference, he announced "the expansion of the state’s border security operations by creating Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) strike teams, establishing new vehicle inspection checkpoints targeting semi-trucks, and the deployment of additional resources from the Texas Military Department to mitigate President Biden's growing border crisis."

In his remarks, he continually laid the blame on President Biden.

"President Biden needs to focus on addressing the humanitarian crisis his reckless leadership has created at the border, instead of attacking the jobs of hardworking Texans and oil production in the Permian Basin. The Lone Star State will not sit idly by as the federal government chooses to ignore the historic number of illegal crossings, human smuggling, and drug trafficking of deadly fentanyl from Mexico into the United States. Our government has no greater responsibility than to provide public safety to its citizens. Until President Biden decides to uphold immigration laws passed by Congress, the State of Texas will continue utilizing every tool available to secure the border and keep Texans – and Americans – safe." Gov Abbott

Readers, do you think Biden is doing enough to protect the border? Do you believe Abbott should be doing more? What would you suggest to prevent the tragic event that occurred in San Antonio happen again?

Please leave your comments below.