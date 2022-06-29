This charity just donated $9.3 million to healthcare in Iowa

Adobe Free Stock Image

Some good news for people in Iowa this week with the Helmsley Trust awarding grants totaling $9.3 million to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association to be used to improve health care in Iowa.

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust aims to improve lives by supporting exceptional efforts in health and select place-based initiatives. Since 2008, Helmsley has committed more than $3 billion for various charitable purposes.

$6.3 million was gifted to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Mission: Lifeline Stroke initiative. This initiative is designed to improve stroke care in Iowa. Unfortunately, stroke is the highest cause of death in Iowa.

“The Iowa Stroke Task Force is working to ensure that Iowans receive the finest care from those best equipped to provide it in the shortest amount of time possible so that stroke patients have the greatest odds of survival and full recovery. This significant investment ... builds on the work of the Stroke Task Force to not only enable us to enhance and expand those lifesaving efforts, but it also will strive to improve stroke recovery and rehab in large and small communities across Iowa.” Kelly Garcia, Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services

The trust also gave $3 million to the American Heart Association (AHA) to launch HeartCorps, a new initiative serving rural communities across the U.S. This donation will assist rural communities in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wyoming.

This isn't the first time that the Helmsley Charitable Trust has made a large donation to support healthcare in Iowa. In 2015, they gave $4.6 million to support the launch of Mission: Lifeline STEMI in Iowa.

