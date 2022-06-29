San Antonio, TX

New San Antonio event venue to host a range of great concerts

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5MM5_0gP6fCZK00
Adobe Free Stock Image

San Antonio has always prided itself on hosting world-class events.

And thanks to a brand new venue that opened recently, it looks like there will be even more events coming to San Antonio in the future.

Tech Port Arena has been described as "the most technologically advanced entertainment venue in the world." It cost $70 million to build, and the 130,000-square-foot facility hopes to attract world-class live concerts, performances, esports, and conventions to San Antonio.

The arena is located at 3331 General Hudnell Drive in San Antonio, and the first-ever concert was staged there on May 2 when popular 90s band the Smashing Pumpkins took to the stage.

More concerts are being added to the lineup, so there will be plenty more opportunities to attend a concert at the arena.

Upcoming concerts

August 2 Rise Against the Used

August 12 Boyz 2 Men

September 3 Modest Mouse

September 21, I Prevail

September 22 Beach House

September 24 Tierra Segrada Rockfest

September 29 Halestorm

October 14 Julieta Venegas

October 29 Tauren Wells

November 22 and 23, Judas Priest

December 17 Blue October

In other good news for San Antonio residents, ASM Global, the parent company that owns Tech Port Center and Arena, has a large number of job opportunities at the venue. Anyone interested in these positions can check out the current vacancies here.

Readers, have you been to this new San Antonio venue yet? What performers would you like to see perform at Tech Port Center and Arena?

Please leave your comments below.

