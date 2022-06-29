Indianapolis foundation gifts $34 million to local organizations

Adobe Free Stock Image

This week, the Lilly Endowment awarded $34 million in grants to eight organizations to help strengthen their long-term financial sustainability plans.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private philanthropic foundation based in Indianapolis that was started in 1937.

“These grants are designed to help organizations build long-term financial strength so they can better weather unexpected funding challenges. The grants are not intended to fund ongoing operating support, which organizations must have to meet the day-to-day needs of the people they serve. In fact, we hope these grants can inspire others to invest in the important work of these agencies.” Ronni Kloth, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for community development.

All the organizations that were awarded grants are based in Indianapolis. The recipients and the amounts received are:

