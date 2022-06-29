Indianapolis foundation gifts $34 million to local organizations

This week, the Lilly Endowment awarded $34 million in grants to eight organizations to help strengthen their long-term financial sustainability plans.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private philanthropic foundation based in Indianapolis that was started in 1937.
“These grants are designed to help organizations build long-term financial strength so they can better weather unexpected funding challenges. The grants are not intended to fund ongoing operating support, which organizations must have to meet the day-to-day needs of the people they serve. In fact, we hope these grants can inspire others to invest in the important work of these agencies.” Ronni Kloth, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for community development.
All the organizations that were awarded grants are based in Indianapolis. The recipients and the amounts received are:
- $5 million to CICOA Aging & In-home Solutions, Inc, which supports older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers
- $5 million to Damien Center, Inc, Indiana's oldest and largest AIDS organization
- $2.5 million to Dove Recovery House for Women Inc, the largest recovery housing program for women in Marion County
- $ 5 million to Foster Success, Inc., which supports teens and young adults transitioning out of foster care
- $1 million to Indiana Youth Group, Inc, supporting LGBTQ+ youth in Indiana
- $ 3 million to Public Advocates in Community Re-entry (PACE)
- $7.5 million to Volunteers of America Indiana, Inc, a nonprofit, faith-based organization dedicated to helping people rebuild their lives and reach their full potential
- and $ 5 million to Workforce Inc. (dba RecycleForce), a social enterprise focused on the re-entry of returning citizens from incarceration.
Readers, what do you think of these grants? What other organizations in Indianapolis would you like to see supported?
Please leave your comments below.
Comments / 0