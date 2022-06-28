The richest person in Lafayette is giving away millions

Adobe Free Stock Image

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a man who was born and raised in Lafayette, became very successful, and is now giving a lot of his fortune away.

That man is Matt Stuller- let's examine his story.

The richest person in Lafayette

Matt Stuller was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, in 1951.

While he was a student at Our Lady of Fatima High School, Stuller began working part-time at a local jeweler. He began repairing and selling jewelry, and in 1970 at the age of 19, he quit studying at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to launch his own business.

Stuller began by selling wholesale products to jewelers across Lousiana out of the trunk of his car.

That business, Stuller Inc, has evolved and now has over 1,000 staff offering more than 200,000 products. Stuller Inc has become one of the country's largest overnight shippers, leading to some people calling him the "Jeff Bezos of jewelry."

The success of the business has made Stuller a very wealthy man. And now he is giving a lot of it away.

Philanthropy

In 1994, Stuller created The Stuller Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving the Acadiana region with a "focus on improving education, assisting the needy and sick, and building regional religious capacity."

Since its establishment, the foundation has given away over $60 million so far to more than 400 organizations.

"Improving our community isn’t just about dollars; it’s about ideas… it’s about relationships… it’s about putting aside our respective egos and agendas for the greater good. It’s about caring for others and helping each of us reach our maximum potential." Matt Stuller

The foundation awards grants to local organizations in Lafayette and across Acadiana three times a year.

Already in 2022, they have awarded grants to organizations such as:

United Way Of Acadiana, in Lafayette

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana

Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana

Special Olympics Louisiana

Beacon Community Connections in Lafayette

and many others.

Readers, what do you think of Stuller's philanthropy? What other organizations in Lafayette would you like to see Stuller support?

Please leave your comments below.