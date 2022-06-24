Is this Boston's best boss? Employees think so

Bill Cummings Image supplied by Cummings Industries

Recently I wrote an article on Bill Cummings- the Boston billionaire who has pledged to give away his fortune. Through his foundation, the Cummings Foundation, he has awarded more than $375 million in grants to non-profits in Greater Boston.

Cummings and his team read the article, reached out, and kindly agreed to answer some questions for a future article I am writing. In my interactions, it was obvious that the staff of Cummings Properties love their organization and how supportive and down to earth, Cummings is.

This was further reiterated this week when Cummings made a special announcement.

The Gas Stipend

Many Americans are feeling the pressure of rising inflation and the increase in the cost of gas. Even billionaires.

Bill Cummings was at the gas pump recently filling up his small car and was surprised it cost $74 to fill the tank. While he could afford this, he was concerned about the impact this may have on others, especially his employees.

So he decided to do something about it.

Cummings introduced a gas stipend for all employees of Cummings Properties.

For every hour they work until December 31, they will receive an extra dollar per hour. That means an extra $40 per week for most employees. And as one employee told me, it has been deeply appreciated by staff.

"Bill's most recent buzzworthy initiative is still a very hot topic for Cummings team members Astonished last month by the cost of filling his own gas tank, he introduced an organization-wide employee fuel stipend. Cummings’ 650+ team members will all receive an additional $1 per hour worked through at least 12/31/22." Alison Harding, Senior Communications/Marketing Specialist, Cummings Properties

Bill told me, "there are very few things more enjoyable than giving away large sums of money to worthy organizations." It seems he also enjoys giving money away to employees.

Readers, what do you think of the gas stipend offered by Bill Cummings? What are other organizations in Boston doing to help their staff in light of rising inflation?

Please leave your comments below.