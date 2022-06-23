This Atlanta rapper is giving away millions

Ludacris Image from WikiCommons images

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. This has featured rappers from Chicago and Virginia Beach.

Now it is time to shine the spotlight on a rapper from Atlanta who has become known for his philanthropy.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Atlanta rapper

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges was born in Illinois in 1977 and moved to Atlanta when he was nine. At the same time, he began writing his own songs and rapping nine, influenced by the southern music scene.

He attended Banneker High School in Atlanta, graduating in 1995 before studying music management at Georgia State University.

Ludacris worked first as a DJ and then a DJ at Atlanta's Hot 97.5, where he met music producer Timbaland. He had a track featured on Timbaland's 1998 album, Tim's Bio: Life from da Bassment, which launched his music career.

He has had a successful career, featuring a string of hit records, winning three Grammy awards, launching his own record label, and even acting in the Fast and the Furious film franchise.

Despite his huge success, he has not forgotten the community that has helped him along the way.

Philanthropy

In 2001, Ludacris founded The Ludacris Foundation, which operates throughout Atlanta "to serve youth and families in our communities."

Since its establishment, the foundation has provided more than 30 grassroots non-profit organizations with grants impacting the lives of thousands of people. In addition, the foundation was recognized by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal for its efforts to change lives in schools and communities.

Of course, many people in Atlanta will be familiar with LudaDay, which has run since 2005 over the Labor Day weekend. Recognized as an official citywide event by Mayor Kasim Reed in 2011, The weekend brings together the Atlanta community and raises funds for the Ludacris Foundation.

In early 2020, Ludacris, in conjunction with Beyond Meat, donated and distributed over 1 million plant-based burgers to support the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic. He also donated masks to Atlanta's transportation workers.

“We love our city, and this is an opportunity to show how much we do when it matters most. Before Coronavirus happened, we were representing MARTA because it’s a big part of what makes Atlanta special.” Ludacris

Ludacris also helps individuals in need. For example, in December 2021, Ludacris posted a video on Instagram with the caption:

My pops used to always say “If you give a homeless person money they’re just going to go buy booze wit it.” I always wanted to disagree with him because as a kid, in my heart I always felt that couldn’t be 100% true. So I’ve been masked up/disguised experimenting in these streets, and giving the homeless food gift cards instead so that they have more of an incentive to buy food.

Readers, what do you think of the generosity of Ludacris? What other organizations in Atlanta would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.